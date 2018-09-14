Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Booed off mound Thursday

Kelly allowed one run on one hit, one walk and two hit batsmen without retiring a batter in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

This was Kelly's second eighth-inning flameout in the last three appearances. He entered with two outs and none on, then proceeded to let Toronto tie up the game while permitting batters to reach base safely in every conceivable way (hit, walk, HBP). The eighth inning is Boston's most glaring weakness entering the postseason.