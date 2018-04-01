Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Capitalizes on save opportunity

Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Sunday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. He allowed two hits and struck out two batters.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the previous two games, so it wasn't surprising to see him receive the day off Sunday. Kelly allowed four runs and only retired a single batter during his appearance on Opening Day, so this was a much better showing. Still, the hard-throwing righty shouldn't be viewed as a reliable source of saves as long as Kimbrel is healthy.