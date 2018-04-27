Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Death on left handers

Kelly, who began serving a six game suspension Thursday, has held left-handed batters to one hit over 20 at-bats.

The right-handed Kelly has become manager Alex Cora's sneaky weapon against left-handed batters, but the manager will not have his weapon back until May 2. Without Kelly, Cora will look to a traditional left-hander, Brian Johnson, to get left-handed hitters out.

