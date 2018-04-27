Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Death on left handers
Kelly, who began serving a six game suspension Thursday, has held left-handed batters to one hit over 20 at-bats.
The right-handed Kelly has become manager Alex Cora's sneaky weapon against left-handed batters, but the manager will not have his weapon back until May 2. Without Kelly, Cora will look to a traditional left-hander, Brian Johnson, to get left-handed hitters out.
More News
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Loses appeal, suspension starts Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Handed six-game suspension•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ejected from Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Capitalizes on save opportunity•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ruins Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Will pitch Sunday•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.