Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Earns eighth hold Friday

Kelly walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning to log his eighth hold of the season in Friday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Kelly hasn't allowed a run over his last seven seven outings, holding opponents to one hit and two walks over 6.1 innings. After a spectacular flame-out on Opening Day, Kelly has been electric out of Boston's bullpen. In 22 appearances since he allowed four runs in a third of an inning March 29, Kelly has allowed one run on 10 hits and six walks while striking out 25 over 23.1 innings.