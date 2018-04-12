Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ejected from Wednesday's loss

Kelly was ejected in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees after hitting Tyler Austin with a pitch that precipitated a bench-cleaning brawl.

Austin slid into second base spikes high on Brock Holt back in the third inning, and Kelly took it upon himself to send the Yankee a message in response, just missing him with an 0-1 pitch before drilling him in the hip with a 98 mph fastball two pitches later. Expect Kelly to face additional league discipline after the incident.