Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ejected from Wednesday's loss
Kelly was ejected in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees after hitting Tyler Austin with a pitch that precipitated a bench-cleaning brawl.
Austin slid into second base spikes high on Brock Holt back in the third inning, and Kelly took it upon himself to send the Yankee a message in response, just missing him with an 0-1 pitch before drilling him in the hip with a 98 mph fastball two pitches later. Expect Kelly to face additional league discipline after the incident.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...