Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Expecting activation Friday
Kelly (hamstring) struck out one in a scoreless inning got Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Kelly looked sharp in his first rehab appearance for the Paw Sox, and it looks like he should be back with the big club by Friday. The righty flamethrower, who has been out since July 12, will likely factor back into the setup mix upon his activation.
