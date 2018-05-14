Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Gets save against Blue Jays
Kelly got the save against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing no baserunners with no walks or strikeouts in a clean ninth inning to close out Boston's 5-3 victory.
Manager Alex Cora was forced to get creative without the services of Craig Kimbrel and Carson Smith (rest) and starter Drew Pomeranz only lasting four innings, so Kelly ended up getting the save to close out a strong effort from Boston's bullpen -- which shut out Toronto over five innings to preserve the victory. Kelly's having a good season with a 2.33 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP over 19.1 innings but Kimbrel is one of the most dominant closers in baseball, so Kelly is not likely to see many save opportunities aside from the occasional spot appearance.
More News
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Returns from suspension•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Shutting down left-handed hitters•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Loses appeal, suspension starts Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Handed six-game suspension•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ejected from Wednesday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Capitalizes on save opportunity•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...