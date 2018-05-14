Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Gets save against Blue Jays

Kelly got the save against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing no baserunners with no walks or strikeouts in a clean ninth inning to close out Boston's 5-3 victory.

Manager Alex Cora was forced to get creative without the services of Craig Kimbrel and Carson Smith (rest) and starter Drew Pomeranz only lasting four innings, so Kelly ended up getting the save to close out a strong effort from Boston's bullpen -- which shut out Toronto over five innings to preserve the victory. Kelly's having a good season with a 2.33 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP over 19.1 innings but Kimbrel is one of the most dominant closers in baseball, so Kelly is not likely to see many save opportunities aside from the occasional spot appearance.