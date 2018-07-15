Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Gives up more runs

Kelly allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Kelly was cruising through May with a 1.73 ERA, but a recent horrible stretch increased the ERA to 4.31. He's permitted runs in eight of his last 18 outings, posting an ugly 9.22 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 13.2 innings since June 1. Manager Alex Cora continues to put him in key spots, but one wonders how much longer can he turn to Kelly in tight games.