Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Handed six-game suspension

Kelly will be suspended six games and fined for his role in Wednesday's altercation against the Yankees, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Kelly was ejected from the game after hitting Tyler Austin with a pitch that lead to the second bench-clearing brawl of Wednesday's affair. Austin was also given a suspension, his for five games. Both players will appeal the ruling and be available for Thursday's series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories