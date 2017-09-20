Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Impressing in September

Kelly (4-1) struck out the side in the 10th inning to earn the victory in Boston's 1-0 win over Baltimore in 11 innings Tuesday.

The Red Sox have no shortage of relievers putting up impressive numbers during the month of September. Add Kelly to that mix. He pitched three perfect innings in an extra-inning win over Tampa Bay last Friday and is looking like he'll be a key bullpen piece should the Red Sox qualify for the postseason.