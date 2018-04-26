Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Loses appeal, suspension starts Thursday
Kelly's six-game suspension was upheld and he will begin to serve it Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Kelly received the suspension back on April 12, but he was able to play in the meantime while he appealed the decision. With Major League Baseball refusing to budge from their initial penalty, the right-hander will be sidelined for nearly a week. He's eligible to return Wednesday against the Royals.
