Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Loses appeal, will start serving suspension Thursday
Kelly's six-game suspension was upheld and he will begin to serve it Thursday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Kelly received the suspension back on April 12, but he was able to play in the meantime while he appealed the decision. With Major League Baseball refusing to budge from their initial penalty, the right-hander will be sidelined for nearly a week. He's eligible to return Wednesday against the Royals.
More News
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...