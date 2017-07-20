Red Sox's Joe Kelly: May toss bullpen this weekend
Kelly (hamstring) expects to throw a bullpen this weekend when the team travels to Los Angeles, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Kelly has been recovering from a left hamstring strain that has kept him off the mound since July 9. The reliever appears to be close to returning, and will likely be reevaluated by the club if he's able to complete a bullpen session at some point this weekend.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...