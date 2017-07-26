Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Nearing rehab assignment
Kelly (hamstring) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Kelly is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday, and if all goes according to plan, he'll appear in a minor-league rehab game shortly after that. It appears that Kelly could be able to rejoin the Red Sox's bullpen in about a week's time.
