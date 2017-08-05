Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Officially activated Saturday
Kelly (hamstring) was reinstated from the DL on Saturday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Kelly wound up being sidelined for three weeks, although he hasn't pitched in a major-league game since July 9. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, the right-hander has posted a sparkling 1.49 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 36.1 innings. Kelly figures to reside in high-leverage situations upon his return, although Addison Reed may be in line to work the eighth-inning setup role for Craig Kimbrel.
