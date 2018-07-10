Red Sox's Joe Kelly: PItches Monday

Kelly, who had left his previous outing after experiencing lightheadedness, threw a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 5-0 win over Texas. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

Kelly shook off a leadoff single to record his third consecutive scoreless outing. Manager Alex Cora still has confidence in the Kelly, who had an 8.31 ERA during the month of June. The right-hander has pitched the eighth inning in eight of his previous nine appearances.