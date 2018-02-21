Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Receiving precautionary X-rays
Kelly was struck in the shin by a batted ball during live batting practice and is receiving precautionary X-rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kelly walked off under his own power, and the Red Sox believe he's uninjured. More details should be known once the X-ray results are in. It doesn't sound serious, but if there does turn out to be a fracture, Kelly would presumably miss some time at the start of the season.
