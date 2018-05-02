Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Returns from suspension
Kelly (suspension) was reinstated to the Red Sox's active roster prior to Wednesday's game, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Kelly was forced to serve a six-game suspension due to his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Yankees on April 12. The reliever will slide back into his high-leverage role immediately, and has logged a 3.09 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 11.2 innings in 11 appearances this season.
