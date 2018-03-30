Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Ruins Opening Day

Kelly allowed four runs on one hit and three walks in a third of an inning in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

Kelly came on to do what he was projected to do: caretake a lead through the eighth inning. But an old bugaboo -- command -- did him in. He ranked second among relievers last season in fastball velocity, but can't always harness that power. The bullpen meltdown is exaggerated because it was Opening Day, but Kelly will continue to get setup work.