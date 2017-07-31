Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Scheduled for rehab appearance Wednesday
Kelly (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Kelly just progressed to throwing to hitters over the weekend, but it seems like the Red Sox are confident enough in his health to send him into game action just a few days later. No word has surfaced as to how long he'll stay on his assignment, but things should become clear once the team sees how his ailing hamstring reacts to Wednesday's appearance.
