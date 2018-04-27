Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Shutting down left-handed hitters

Kelly, who began serving a six-game suspension Thursday, has held left-handed batters to one hit over 20 at-bats.

The right-handed Kelly has become manager Alex Cora's sneaky weapon against lefties, but the manager will not have Kelly back until May 2. Without him, Cora will look to a traditional left-hander, Brian Johnson, in key relief situations instead.

