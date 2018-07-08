Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Still being evaluated
Kelly left Saturday's game because he was feeling lightheaded, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. He's still being evaluated.
The hard-throwing right-hander was not experiencing any chest pains, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, but the Red Sox will continue to monitor Kelly to be sure he's OK. If this issue were to cost Kelly additional time, Matt Barnes would presumably move up and take on primary setup duties in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.
More News
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Leaves game with injury•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Earns eighth hold Friday•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Gets save against Blue Jays•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Returns from suspension•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Shutting down left-handed hitters•
-
Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Loses appeal, suspension starts Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?