Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday

Kelly struck out two and walked one during an inning of relief against the Braves on Tuesday.

Outside of a solo home run in Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Kelly hasn't allowed an earned run since Aug. 15, which encompasses 10.2 innings of work. On the year, he's logged a 3.75 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 9.0 K/9, though his 4.2 BB/9 raises some cause for concern.