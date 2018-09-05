Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Tosses scoreless inning Tuesday
Kelly struck out two and walked one during an inning of relief against the Braves on Tuesday.
Outside of a solo home run in Monday's series opener in Atlanta, Kelly hasn't allowed an earned run since Aug. 15, which encompasses 10.2 innings of work. On the year, he's logged a 3.75 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 9.0 K/9, though his 4.2 BB/9 raises some cause for concern.
