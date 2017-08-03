Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Will be activated Saturday
Kelly (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
While Kelly was originally expected to return Friday, the Red Sox will give him an extra day to rest up before reinstating him. Kelly is expected to factor back into the setup mix upon activation, but he could see his role slightly diminished due to the recent acquisition of Addison Reed.
