Red Sox's Joe Kelly: Will pitch Sunday
Kelly is set to pitch Sunday after taking a comebacker off his shin Wednesday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
X-rays after the incident came back negative and Kelly should have a normal spring. He'll be in the late-inning relief mix this season along with Carson Smith, Matt Barnes and Tyler Thornburg.
