Red Sox's Joe Kelly: WIll throw to hitters
Kelly (hamstring) will throw live batting practice Monday, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Throwing live batting practice should be the final step before Kelly heads out on what figures to be a short rehabilitation assignment. Kelly figures to be part of the setup group, pitching the seventh and eighth innings.
