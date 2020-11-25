Payamps was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Payamps was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, and he'll find a spot on Boston's 40-man roster via waivers. The right-hander tossed three relief innings in 2020, allowing one earned run while striking out two during that time.
