Payamps was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Payamps was claimed by Boston after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks in November, but he'll now be cast off another 40-man roster after the Red Sox acquired right-hander Garrett Richards on Saturday. Payamps made brief appearances in the majors over the past two seasons, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over seven innings while making six relief appearances for Arizona.
