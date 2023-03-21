Rodriguez has been able to rotate and stretch in the days since suffering a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The pitcher isn't sure about a timetable for his return but is encouraged by his progress so far. A Grade 2 oblique strain generally usually costs players at least 3-4 weeks of action, so Rodriguez could still miss a large chunk of April, if not more.
