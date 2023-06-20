Rodriguez (shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez had allowed nine runs -- eight earned -- through four major-league innings on the year prior to hitting the injured list June 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He'll probably need to log a strings of successful outings on the farm before the Red Sox consider activating him.
