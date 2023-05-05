Rodriguez (oblique) allowed one hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Rodriguez made his first appearance on rehab assignment. The 31-year-old lefty has been out of commission since a mid-March Grapefruit League game.
