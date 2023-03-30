The Red Sox placed Rodriguez (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Though Rodriguez won't go on the 60-day IL to begin the season, he's expected to miss more than the minimum 15 days while he recovers from the Grade 2 right oblique strain he suffered March 18. Rodriguez has shown improvement since suffering the injury but hasn't initiated a throwing program, and the Red Sox likely won't offer a target date for his return from the IL until he's at the point in his rehab where he's facing hitters.

More News