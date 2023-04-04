Rodriguez (oblique) has begun a throwing program, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Rodriguez is reportedly feeling much better after straining his oblique on March 18, and resuming throwing is a step in the right direction in his rehab process, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora still has no timetable in place for his return. A target return date will likely come closer to whenever Rodriguez is once again able to face hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Begins season on IL•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Still no timetable for return•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Won't go on 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Already feeling better•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain•
-
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Likely to begin year on IL•