Rodriguez (oblique) has begun a throwing program, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez is reportedly feeling much better after straining his oblique on March 18, and resuming throwing is a step in the right direction in his rehab process, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora still has no timetable in place for his return. A target return date will likely come closer to whenever Rodriguez is once again able to face hitters.

More News