Rodriguez allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over one inning in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Mariners on Opening Day.

Rodriguez, the Red Sox's lone lefty on the staff, entered with a runner on in the seventh and allowed a two-run home run to pinch hitter Dylan Moore. Fortunately for Boston, they had a three-run lead at the time, and Rodriguez earned a hold. It was unclear from spring training how manager Alex Cora planned to deploy relievers outside of setup reliever Chris Martin and closer Kenley Jansen; it appears Rodriguez will work leverage situations to shepherd leads to the back-end duo.