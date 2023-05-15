The Red Sox reinstated Rodriguez (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez is ready to make his 2023 MLB debut after spending the first six weeks of the season recovering from a right oblique strain suffered in spring training. The veteran southpaw was sharp over his five-appearance rehab assignment between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, striking out nine and walking just one batter while allowing an earned run across five innings. He'll likely be a factor in the mid-to-late innings for Boston and could have some intrigue in AL-only leagues that count holds as a category.
