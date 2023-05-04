Rodriguez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez has been out all season while working his way back from a strained oblique but is finally ready to test things out in game action. The left-handed reliever would figure to need a handful of rehab appearances before being activated.
