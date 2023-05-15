Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Rodriguez (oblique) has a good chance of being activated before Monday's game against Seattle, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rodriguez has not been able to pitch for the Red Sox this season after suffering an oblique strain in the Grapefruit League. The left-hander pitched well in his rehab assignment with a 1.69 ERA over five innings in five appearances with a 0.94 WHIP and a 9:1 K:BB. Once active, Rodriguez should be a mid-to-late inning option for the Boston bullpen.