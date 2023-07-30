Rodriguez will be placed on the 15-day injured list with hip tightness Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez has missed significant time with injuries this year, as he was unavailable for the start of the regular season due to an oblique strain before missing just over a month with a shoulder issue. He returned to action in early July and tossed seven scoreless innings over six appearances, but he'll now head back to the injured list due to a hip injury. However, manager Alex Cora downplayed the severity of Rodriguez's current injury and said he might be able to return after missing the minimum of 15 days.