Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to June 1, with left shoulder inflammation, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The injury was initially deemed a biceps issue after he tweaked something while warming up for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, but it's now been diagnosed as shoulder inflammation. Rodriguez will be eligible to return June 16, though it's unclear if he'll be healthy by that point.
