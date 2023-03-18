site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Joely Rodriguez: Leaves with potential injury
Rodriguez left Saturday's Grapefruit League appearance while grabbing his hip, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez walked off the mound on his own accord, but appeared to be favoring his right hip. There should be an update on his status shortly.
