Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes that Rodriguez (torso) will likely begin the season on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora said that Rodriguez will undergo imaging in the coming days, but that it's highly likely the left-hander will start the year on the shelf. The southpaw left Saturday's Grapefruit League game with right torso pain, and multiple reporters noted that he appeared to be in considerable pain. With Rodriguez out, Cora mentions Ryan Sherriff and Oddanier Mosqueda as possibilities to open the season with Boston as southpaw bullpen options.