Rodriguez was informed Sunday that he made the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez re-signed with Boston as a non-roster invitee in February, and he pitched well during camp with a 2.57 ERA and 9:3 K:BB over seven innings. The left-hander was limited to 11 outings last season due to a hip injury.
