Rodriguez (oblique) is expected to be activated by the end of the weekend or early next week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez has made three rehab appearances so far, striking out six over three scoreless frames. He's been out all season with a severe oblique strain.
