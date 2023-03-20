Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Rodriguez has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora declined to provide a timetable for the reliever when asked about the matter, but Rodriguez will most likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, if not more than a month. Ryan Sherriff and Oddanier Mosqueda are expected to challenge for a left-handed reliever role with Boston while Rodriguez recuperates.