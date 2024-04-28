The Red Sox designated Rodriguez for assignment Sunday.

Boston recalled right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move, but because Rodriguez doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, he was moved off the 40-man roster to make room on the 26-man active roster for Uwasawa. The lefty reliever has a decent track record at the big-league level, but he struggled in his 11 appearances with Boston so far this season, logging a 6.55 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in 11 innings. It's unclear if Rodriguez will be a sought-after commodity on the waiver wire, despite being on an affordable one-year, $1.5 million contract this season.