Rodriguez (shoulder) was activated off the injured list Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez has missed nearly the entire season, first with an oblique strain and then with a shoulder injury. He got into five games in between the two ailments, giving up eight earned runs in four innings while striking out five and walking six. Justin Garza was optioned to clear space on the roster.
