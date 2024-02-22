Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Boston declined Rodriguez's $4.25 million option in November, but the two sides have reunited and the journeyman southpaw will have a chance to win a job in camp. Oblique, shoulder and hip injuries limited Rodriguez to only 11 appearances last year, with his final appearance of the season coming July 25.
