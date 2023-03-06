Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Rodriguez (shoulder) will make his Grapefruit League debut this week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
According to Abraham, despite having not yet appeared in a spring game, Rodriguez isn't considered behind Boston's other relievers, as the team is just taking extra precaution with the southpaw following his offseason shoulder surgery. Rodriguez, who compiled a 4.47 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB in 50.1 innings with the Mets in 2022, will most likely fill a middle-innings role for Boston during the upcoming campaign.