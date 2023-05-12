Rodriguez (oblique) will have another up/down session with Double-A Portland on Saturday and he should be activated off the 15-day injured list Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez has pitched well in his three rehab appearances so far with six strikeouts over three scoreless innings. The left-hander has missed the entirety of the season with an oblique strain, but it appears he'll be ready to help the Boston bullpen in the early portion of next week.
