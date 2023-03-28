Rodriguez (oblique) has no official timetable in place for his return, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Recent reports have said Rodriguez is already beginning to feel better after suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain on March 18, but he should still miss a good chunk of April. He will almost certainly be placed on the 10-day IL to start the year, which would open up a spot for Raimel Tapia to make the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder.